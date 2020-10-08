Tips for today's races at Thurles

It's a perfect day for racing in Thurles today and Betfair have published their list of tips for the October meet which is eagerly awaited.

They are as follows:

14:15 – Madonna

15:15 – Salsa

17:20 – Dunvegan

Madonna – 14:15

Madonna is related to several winners, including Moyglare Stud winner Maybe, and she shaped well on debut when third at Navan in August. Madonna was easy to back that day, but showed plenty to work on despite showing strong signs of greenness, pushed along over two furlongs out and just plugging on in the closing stages. There should be plenty more to come from her now, though, and she should prove a tough nut to crack.

Salsa – 15:15

Salsa has been expensive to follow so far, but he produced a career best dropped back to a mile at the Curragh last month, and sets the standard in this field. He dived left leaving the stalls but was leading the field and was only headed approaching the final furlong by an improving type. Another run like that will see Salsa open his account in this lesser race.

Dunvegan – 17:20

This doesn’t look a deep maiden and useful hurdler/chaser Dunvegan could be the one to side with. He hasn’t been seen since finishing runner-up in a Grade 3 chase at this course in March, but he generally goes well fresh, and should be suited by this trip now making his Flat debut.

Check out all the tips by linking to: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/yesterday/