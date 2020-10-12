Tipperary minor hurling panel named by Manager Paul Collins

The team takes on Kerry in the Munster championship in Limerick on Sunday next

Tipperary minor hurling Manager Paul Collins (Drom-Inch) has named a very strong panel for the up-coming clash with Kerry in the Munster championship opener in Limerick on Sunday next.

The management team comprising Paul Collins - Manager (Drom-Inch); Shane McGrath - Coach/Selector (Ballinahinch); Tony Shelly - Selector (Killenaule); Ger Ryan - Selector (Cappawhite) and Willie Ryan - S&C Coach (Clonakenny) have been putting the players through their paces in recent weeks and are confident that the panel is in a good place right now.

The panel is:

Adam Brannigan - St. Marys

Callum Lawrence - Cashel King Cormacs

Cathal Quinn - Cashel King Cormacs

Ciarán McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney

Colm Boyle - Borris-Ileigh

Conor Horgan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Conor McKelvey - Silvermines

Danny Slattery - Clonoulty-Rossmore

Darragh Minogue - Durlas Óg

Darragh Ryan - Kiladangan

Darragh Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields

David Fogarty - Holycross-Ballycahill

Diarmuid Looby - Lattin-Cullen

D.J. McGrath - Kiladangan

Dylan O'Grady - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Eddie Ryan - Borris-Ileigh

Edward Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

Eoin Grace - Burgess

Eoin O’Dwyer - Mullinahone

Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle

Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Jason O'Dwyer - Clonoulty-Rossmore

Joe Caesar - Holycross-Ballycahill

Kenny Lee - Roscrea

Kian Donnelly - Ballina

Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Maidhc Fitzpatrick - Drom-Inch

Michael Corcoran (Capt.) - Silvermines

Micheál Ryan - Burgess

Pat Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Peter McGarry - St. Mary's

Robert Doyle - Clonoulty-Rossmore

Sean Kenneally - Moneygall

Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch