Tipperary minor hurling panel named by Manager Paul Collins
The Tipperary minor hurling management team pictured from left: Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Paul Collins (Drom & Inch), Tony Shelly (Killenaule) and Ger Ryan (Cappawhite).Missing is Willie Ryan S&C
The team takes on Kerry in the Munster championship in Limerick on Sunday next
Tipperary minor hurling Manager Paul Collins (Drom-Inch) has named a very strong panel for the up-coming clash with Kerry in the Munster championship opener in Limerick on Sunday next.
The management team comprising Paul Collins - Manager (Drom-Inch); Shane McGrath - Coach/Selector (Ballinahinch); Tony Shelly - Selector (Killenaule); Ger Ryan - Selector (Cappawhite) and Willie Ryan - S&C Coach (Clonakenny) have been putting the players through their paces in recent weeks and are confident that the panel is in a good place right now.
The panel is:
Adam Brannigan - St. Marys
Callum Lawrence - Cashel King Cormacs
Cathal Quinn - Cashel King Cormacs
Ciarán McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney
Colm Boyle - Borris-Ileigh
Conor Horgan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Conor McKelvey - Silvermines
Danny Slattery - Clonoulty-Rossmore
Darragh Minogue - Durlas Óg
Darragh Ryan - Kiladangan
Darragh Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields
David Fogarty - Holycross-Ballycahill
Diarmuid Looby - Lattin-Cullen
D.J. McGrath - Kiladangan
Dylan O'Grady - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Eddie Ryan - Borris-Ileigh
Edward Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
Eoin Grace - Burgess
Eoin O’Dwyer - Mullinahone
Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle
Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jason O'Dwyer - Clonoulty-Rossmore
Joe Caesar - Holycross-Ballycahill
Kenny Lee - Roscrea
Kian Donnelly - Ballina
Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
Maidhc Fitzpatrick - Drom-Inch
Michael Corcoran (Capt.) - Silvermines
Micheál Ryan - Burgess
Pat Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
Peter McGarry - St. Mary's
Robert Doyle - Clonoulty-Rossmore
Sean Kenneally - Moneygall
Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore
Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch
