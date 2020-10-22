Tips for the races at Thurles this afternoon

Horse racing takes place this afternoon in Thurles Racecourse and Myracing has issued a series of tips for the various races. the first race gets off at 1:00pm.

The tips are:

1.00 - GIN ON LIME

A few ifs and buts about a few of these as Surin needs to jump better, Sapphire Lady has absent from duty for 548-days and the winning pointer Trees Valley was not quite as good over hurdles as the aforementioned pair, albeit progressive. One however, that ticks a lot of the boxes is GIN ON LIME. Debuting here for Henry de Bromhead, the French import looked classy enough in two starts for Jessica Harrington and can make her allowances pay dividends here on her chasing debut. [Seamus Howard]

1.35 - STEER CLEAR

Ciankyle is effectively 4lb well-in here on the back of Saturday's win, and he will be no pushover, but in what looks a highly trappy race, STEER CLEAR is given the nod. This one for sure comes with warnings, as he burst when last seen out here in March, but the market was strong for him that day and his best form lines augur well. Whatsinthecorner and All The Chimneys are others to bear in mind. [Seamus Howard]

2.07 - BERET ROUGE

A couple of sloppy jumps cost BERET ROUGE (nap) dearly when coming out second best at Listowel, but despite her defeat, she looked the best mare in the race and will be hard to beat here if she jumps a better round. In an ideal world, a longer trip would probably suit better, but she could well be good enough in any case. Lunar Display won a Leopardstown bumper on debut which takes doing, and she looks a big threat. Suvretta and Botani are others to take on board. [Seamus Howard]

2.42 - FAIR MINDED

Three last time out winners Colonel Lesley, The Diary Keeper and perhaps the most likely to back it up here FAIR MINDED, make this an interesting affair. A 7lb rise for our selection's win at Galway is far from lenient, but despite the recent form of some of her rivals, it may not be as strong a contest as it first appears. Molly Kaye and Running Skeard should also be bang there. [Seamus Howard]

3.17 - GO ANOTHER ONE

Twice an easy winner of conditions hurdles this summer, GO ANOTHER ONE faces stronger opposition here but could have a fitness edge here over The Bosses Oscar. Kerry National also-ran Robin Des Foret could prove a big danger on his best form, while it would be folly to rule out Jaime Sommers in receipt of all the allowances and proven over the trip and on this ground. [Alan Hewison]

3.52 - RULE OF JUNE

Very competitive with strong claims held by the likes of Porterhorse, Quarry Lil and Caislean's Angel, but preference is for RULE OF JUNE, who could possibly have won with a more fluent jump at the last when finishing a clear second at Killarney and who looks leniently treated off just 3lb higher. [Alan Hewison]

4.27 - WHISTLING GYPSY

Much will depend here on whether or not Gordon Elliott's point-to-point winner Indigo Breeze gets a run, if he does then he could start a warm order. However, in his absence, it could pay to side with the well-bred WHISTLING GYPSY, who shaped well in a Down Royal winners' bumper last time. Other likely players include Living's Boy An Co and Ruleout. [Alan Hewison]