Busy weekend for Tipperary GAA referees in league and championship

Three Tipperary referees are in action in GAA league and championship matches this weekend.

Derek O'Mahoney (Ardfinnan) took charge of the Allianz Football League division 2 clash between Clare and Armagh in Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday, a game that resulted in a 1-18 to 1-13 win for the visitors.

Today, Sunday, in Semple Stadium, Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) is the man in the middle when Limerick and Clare meet in the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship quarter-final.

The winners will play Tipperary in the semi-final next Sunday, November 1.

Also today, Sunday, Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels) referees the Christy Ring Cup fixture between Roscommon and Wicklow in Dr. Hyde Park.

