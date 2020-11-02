Tipperary receive a bye in All-Ireland hurling championship qualifiers

Tipperary have received a bye in the first round of the All-Ireland hurling championship qualifiers.

The first round draw pitted Cork against Dublin and Clare against Laois, with Wexford also receiving a bye.

The first round games will be played next weekend.

Tipperary and Wexford will meet the winners of the first round games in the second round, which will be played on the following weekend, November 14-15.

