Tipp Manager David Power names his side for the Munster semi-final
Tipp Manager David Power makes one change for the game on Saturday
Tipp take on Limerick in Limerick on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on RTE News channel
This Saturday afternoon, November 7th, Tipperary head to the LIT Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Semi-Final where throw in is at 1:15pm.
Manager David Power has announced his side which shows one change from last weekend's starting fifteen with Emmet Moloney holding his place having being introduced last week.
The team is as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe
8. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Subs.
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
19. Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
22. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers
23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
24. Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials
25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on