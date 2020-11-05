Tipp Manager David Power names his side for the Munster semi-final

Tipp Manager David Power makes one change for the game on Saturday

Tipp take on Limerick in Limerick on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on RTE News channel

This Saturday afternoon, November 7th, Tipperary head to the LIT Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Semi-Final where throw in is at 1:15pm. 

Manager David Power has announced his side which shows one change from last weekend's starting fifteen with Emmet Moloney holding his place having being introduced last week. 

The team is as follows; 

 

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash 

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers 

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule 

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan 

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash 

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials 

7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe 

8. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials 

9. Liam Casey - Cahir 

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials 

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials 

12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch 

13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials 

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen 

15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials 

Subs. 

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials 

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers 

18. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 

19. Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers 

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials 

21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule 

22. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers 

23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers 

24. Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials 

25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe 

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers 