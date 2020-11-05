Tipp Manager David Power names his side for the Munster semi-final

Tipp take on Limerick in Limerick on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on RTE News channel

This Saturday afternoon, November 7th, Tipperary head to the LIT Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Semi-Final where throw in is at 1:15pm.

Manager David Power has announced his side which shows one change from last weekend's starting fifteen with Emmet Moloney holding his place having being introduced last week.

The team is as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe

8. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

Subs.

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

19. Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

22. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers

23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

24. Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials

25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers