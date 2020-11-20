Tipp hurlers unchanged but two switches in footballer team for Munster Final

Colin O'Riordan starts on the bench for Sunday's final

Tipperary head to the LIT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow afternoon, November 21st, to play Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Final where throw in is at 1:15pm.

Manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side which shows no change from last weekend's win at the same venue.

The team therefore is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

5. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

6. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. Jason Forde – Silvermines

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

15. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

Turning the attention to Sunday's Munster Senior Football Final where Tipperary head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork in this year's provincial decider.

Manager David Power has to plan without the services of Jack Kennedy and Riain Quigley who are both ruled out through injury, but has better news with the return of Steven O'Brien to the middle of the field. Colin O'Riordan is named on the bench.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

13. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

Subs.

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Colin O'Riordan - Killea

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

22. Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials

23. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

24. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

25. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers