Tipp hurlers unchanged but two switches in footballer team for Munster Final
Steven O'Brien has returned to the Tipperary football team for Sunday's Munster Final
Colin O'Riordan starts on the bench for Sunday's final
Tipperary head to the LIT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow afternoon, November 21st, to play Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Final where throw in is at 1:15pm.
Manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side which shows no change from last weekend's win at the same venue.
The team therefore is as follows;
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
5. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
6. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh
7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen – Ballina
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
15. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
Turning the attention to Sunday's Munster Senior Football Final where Tipperary head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork in this year's provincial decider.
Manager David Power has to plan without the services of Jack Kennedy and Riain Quigley who are both ruled out through injury, but has better news with the return of Steven O'Brien to the middle of the field. Colin O'Riordan is named on the bench.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
13. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Subs.
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Colin O'Riordan - Killea
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
22. Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials
23. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
24. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
25. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on