The View Column: Contrasting fortunes punctuate an historic weekend for Tipp'erary

One of the great privileges of being a sports journalist in the present climate is getting to attend games being played behind closed doors.



And, when occasions like last Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh unfold, that sense of privilege is heightened considerably.

As a self confessed enthusiast of the big ball, it was absolutely rivetting to be seated high up in the stand, devouring every tackle, kicking every ball, and willing every shot directed goalwards, to go over the bar, and every Rebel effort to go outside the post.



When the final whistle sounded, the four Tipperary journalists in the back row of the press area leaped into the air cheering - normally, during a Munster Final this would not be a problem as the howls would be subsumed into the din of the ecstatic throng. But, on this occasion there was no throng, very little din, apart from our roars, but plenty of heads turning from the more sedated press corps to see what all the fuss was about.



To not get the significance of that stirring and gripping victory for Tipperary, is to be rendered almost unconscious. How could one not be moved by the enormity of slaying the raging hot favourites on a weekend so packed with history and which had is resonance in the events of 100 years ago.



The stars had certainly aligned and for Tipperary to produce perhaps their best football display in decades, on a weekend when the spotlight was very firmly shining on the dark days of the past, was awe-inspiring. Perhaps Cork were dazzled in the glare of the Premier glow - they'll have much soul searching to do and plenty of time now to do it.



Tipperary though, must now put their historic victory behind them while using the momentum of the past to propel them forward in the direction of the Mayo challenge. They have won five straight games, including three championship ties, since the lockdown ended - that hasn't happened very often for Tipperary footballers and they will now seek to extend that run when they tog out under the stand named after their inspiring and tragic fallen hero, Michael Hogan.



Bloody Sunday was very appropriately commemorated on the national front - it's just a pity that the planned events in this county went by the wayside thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, perhaps the greatest tribute Tipperary could have paid to the men of 1920, was to win the Munster Final. They have done that now - they have honoured their memory and rekindled the fire which burned in the hearts of Tipperary people everywhere.



What an achievement.

Tiobraid Arainn Abú.

There is no shame in losing a game - especially when you have come off the field having given it your all. Sometimes, you just have to give best to the opposition, elbow bump them in these times, and wish them well.



So it was for the Tipperary hurlers on Saturday when they released their grip on the Liam MacCarthy Cup won fourteen months ago.

Galway brought a mighty challenge to the LIT Gaelic Grounds as we knew they would and when the tallies were all totted up, they had better figures.... but only just, despite having an extra man in the vital last quarter.



From the time Cathal Barrett was dismissed on a second yellow card, to the final whistle, Galway hit Tipperary for 1-7 against 0-6 from the Premier men. That's the period of the match where the game is usually won or lost and in a game where the margins are so very very tight, the extra man made all the difference.



The fact that 1-3 came directly from the sector Barrett had departed, only adds to the sense of disadvantage the Tipp lads were placed at.



At this stage, most commentators have given their view that the first yellow card was a mistake, but the second yellow was warranted. I wonder. Is a player not entitled to make a drive for the ball as it approaches? Is a defender not allowed to knock the ball away overhead even if an attacker is trying to catch it - if that catching player gets a shot across the hand, has the defender not played the ball then? And also, if that catcher gets a knock on the hand, has he not failed to protect that hand correctly?



The rules of the game are changing all the time and with the speed of execution of plays, it is always going to be difficult to get the timing absolutely spot on. So, if a player makes a mistake while genuinely trying to get to the ball, should he really see an early shower? I didn't notice any fingers missing on the offended Galway player so the shot can't have been that bad. In fact, there was a far worse pull in the first half on a Tipp player which went totally unpunished and which left Manager Liam Sheedy seething. If you didn't see it on TV, you certainly heard it in the Gaelic Grounds.



The dismissal was a massive call in a game played in a very sporting of fashion - a total of 36 frees was just outrageous. It was as though referee Johnny Murphy (Limerick) was trying to ensure that the match didn't get out of control - out of control? Come on.



Sheedy was right to question the appointment of a Limerick man for the job when his county are still involved - surely there were others who could have done the game. This view had been articulated when the appointment was made and thus pre-empted a problem with the referee - an unfair situation to place him in.



The referee didn't lose the game for Tipp on Saturday- Galway won it fair and square. But, that 19th minute second half sending off certainly influenced the outcome. After such an epic battle between two great teams, this should not be main talking point. But unfortunately it is