Your top tips for racing from Thurles

Racing takes place in Thurles Racecourse this afternoon with the first going to post at 12:25. Here are some of the top tips from MyRacing

For more information check out https://myracing.com/free-horse-racing-tips/

12:25 – Front View

12:55 – Sizing Solution

13:25 – Gjoumi

13:55 – Global Equity

14:25 – Capilano Bridge

14:55 – She’s Commanche

15:25 – A Girl Like Me

12:25: Willie Mullins won this last year and Franco De Port has to be shortlisted this time around having looked a nice prospect over hurdles last term. However, with chase experience on his side, preference is for FRONT VIEW who ran with promise on chase debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month and he left the impression he would improve for that next time out. [Phill Anderson]

12:55: This is open but SIZING SOLUTION was in the process of running a decent race over course and distance last month before an unlucky unseat and he may be worth chancing. It was an encouraging run from Bellgrove last time when not beaten far and he's another veteran on a workable mark. [Phill Anderson]

13:25: This would appear to be between GJOUMI and Gua Du Large with slight preference for the former after her Grade 3 fourth on debut for this yard. With her yard in flying form and progress on the cards, she shades the vote. Gua Du Large is the only rival to have reached a similar level of form and warrants respect. [Phill Anderson]

13:55: If GLOBAL EQUITY can get close to the level of form of her Grade 3 third at Limerick last December, she could prove hard to beat and this looks a good opportunity to gain a first win over hurdles. The danger is Gauloise having her first start for Willie Mullins and a 578-day absence isn't a major concern given her trainer's propensity to get them fit for seasonal reappearance. [Phill Anderson]

14:25: A poor contest, the shape of which will depend on whether the Willie Mullins-trained Rambranlt'jac gets in as first reserve. If he does, he is the one to beat. Failing that, CAPILANO BRIDGE and The Cathal Don look to be the principals, with preference for the more experienced former. Orcadian Symphony is a danger if he bounces back from last time. [Tyrone Molloy]

14:55: Several in-form horses here and are competitive for the grade. SHE'S COMMANCHE is selected ahead of a plethora of other strong contenders. She has settled better now and was an impressive winner at Fairyhouse on seasonal debut (form franked since), so can defy an 8lb rise. Listenheretomejack, Molly Kaye, Fair Minded and Dundeedy Lad are amongst her main dangers. [Tyrone Molloy]



15:25: Having been so impressive when winning on seasonal debut at Galway, A GIRL LIKE ME (nap) should have a fair bit more to offer and can defy a 9lb rise today. Plenty will be snapping at her heels, including Mystic Embarr, Rubiana and Lisavalley Lass. [Tyrone Molloy]