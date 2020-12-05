Convention time in Tipp starting with the West Board on Sunday

It's Convention time in GAA circles but this year the decisions will be made from the sitting rooms rather than the boardrooms. Conventions will be held virtually and this will pose many challenges for the divisional and county boards - the tale of one mid delegate sitting in the boot of his car trying to get a reception is comical, but a reflection of modern day Ireland.



There will be changes aplenty at County level with a new Board Chairman, Vice Chairman and PRO on the way with the completion of the terms of office of the excellent and very successful John Devane and Joe Bracken - those shoes will be very big to fill. Joe Kennedy(Moyne Templetuohy) is expected to be 'promoted' to Chairman on December 15th with a contest between the two Éire Óg men, Jimmy Minogue of Nenagh and Tom Dawson of the Anacarthy club, to fill his position as Vice Chairman.



For the job of PRO, there are four nominations including Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore Castleiney), Michael McCarthy (Éire Óg Anacarthy), Enda O'Sullivan (Nenagh Éire Óg), and Lisa Stapleton (Boherlahan Dualla), so competition will be hot and heavy for this big role -a role which is increasing in demand and requirement all the time.



And, there is also a contest for the position of Assistant Treasurer with John O'Donovan (Thurles Gaels) being challenged by Michael Devlin of Éire Óg Anacarty.



There will be contests aplenty within the disivional Boards also with the whole top table of the north Board set to step down - word is that it could well be an all-Borris-Ileigh top table.



Mid Chairman Jonathan Cullen is going on Friday 11 with Joe O'Sullivan expected to take the Chair, while Micheal Lowry (Holycross Ballycahill) and Martin Bourke (Boherlahan Dualla) are nominated for the Vice Chairmans position.



In South Tipp on Sunday 13, Hugo Browne steps down as Chairman with Seamus Mullins stepping up, and Derek Williams and Nicholas Moroney will contest the Vice Chair. PRO Tadhg O'Connell's term is also up and will be sorted at the adjourned AGM.

And, in West Tipp on Sunday evening - the first of the Tipperary Board AGM's, there will be a contest for the CCC position.