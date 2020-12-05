Tipperary to start with same team for All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

The Tipperary team for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park will start as they did against Cork in the Munster final two weeks ago.

There is one change on the substitutes bench with Kilsheelan/Kilcash's Mark Stokes coming in for Sean O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Hopes that Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) would be able to play a part at some stage against Mayo have been dashed, the midfielder has not fully recovered from an injury picked up in the game against Limerick.

The team is captained by Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) who will be hoping to lead Tipperary into their first All-Ireland senior football decider in 100 years.

The team lines out as follows;



1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Colin O'Riordan - Killea

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

13. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials



Subs.

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

22. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

23. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

24. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

25. Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers