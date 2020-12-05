Tipperary to start with same team for All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo
Tipperary wing-back Bill Maher in action against Limerick in the Munster semi-final last month.
The Tipperary team for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park will start as they did against Cork in the Munster final two weeks ago.
There is one change on the substitutes bench with Kilsheelan/Kilcash's Mark Stokes coming in for Sean O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials).
Hopes that Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) would be able to play a part at some stage against Mayo have been dashed, the midfielder has not fully recovered from an injury picked up in the game against Limerick.
The team is captained by Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) who will be hoping to lead Tipperary into their first All-Ireland senior football decider in 100 years.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Colin O'Riordan - Killea
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
13. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Subs.
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
22. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
23. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
24. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
25. Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on