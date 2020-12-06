Huge disappointment as Tipperary's footballers championship campaign ends in defeat to Mayo

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final



TIPPERARY 5-20

MAYO 3-13

Tipperary’s great championship run came to an abrupt end at Croke Park this afternoon when they were on the receiving end of a 13-points defeat at the hands of Mayo. It was a hugely disappointing conclusion to a campaign for David Power’s side but, in truth, they can have no complaints, the Connacht champions putting them to the sword with an overpowering display which included five goals by the end.



Tipp’s best period was the opening 10 minutes in which they had two excellent goal chances from Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney, with David Clarke dealing with both, even if he could have been made work much harder. Neither found the back of the net though and almost immediately Tipperary were punished at the other end with Cillian O’Connor punished them with a goal in the ninth minute after a soft turnover.



Almost immediately Brian Fox responded with a solo goal for Tipp but it was just a temporary let off with Mayo driving on to lead by 1-6 to 1-2 at the first half water break.



The real damage in this game was in the second quarter when Tipperary conceded three goals from Tommy Conroy, Cillian O’Connor and Diarmuid O’Connor, the nature of all three somewhat self inflicted via turnovers and a desperately defended 45 from Cillian O’Connor, his brother ghosting in to tap an effort that fell short to the net past Evan Comerford. The other two goals resulted from a soft turnover and a highly dangerous lateral pass across defence.



At the break the game was all but over with Mayo leading 4-12 to 1-5, with just two points from play for the Premier via Colin O’Riordan and Steven O’Brien.



Sixteen points adrift at the break it was game set and match to Mayo but credit to all concerned Tipperary dug deep again and had another go at it in the second half.



Conor Sweeney frees were our only source of scores though with two early second half points before disaster struck again with Cillian O’Connor netted once more after a Tipperary defender slipped under the dropping ball leaving the Ballintubber star to do what he does best in completing his hat-trick.



By the 52 minute the margin had drifted out to a whopping 20 points with Mayo leading 5-17 to 1-9 but Tipp never threw in the towel and fought hard over the closing stages, reward with late goals by substitute Paudie Feehan and near the end by Conor Sweeney with a deserved green flag.



It took the real dirty look off the scoreboard but had Tipp conceded some of the other goal chances that fell their way right throughout the second half with Philip Austin, Liam Boland and Michael Quinlivan out of luck when on another day things might have worked out better.



Today was Tipp’s day for sure and no one will be more disappointed than the players themselves, the performance they wanted to get out there just didn’t happen and it seemed every time Mayo got near the goal they were being rewarded. But credit to the team in green and red, the intensity of the tackling was huge throughout, the aerial power awesome and Tipperary never really got any freedom to play the type of game they would have preferred. Mayo had their homework well done.



It was been a great campaign up to today for Conor Sweeney’s team and no one can take the achievement of a fortnight ago from them. Winning a first Munster title in 85 years was a huge accomplishment and they will go down in history for that achievement.

TIPPERARY



Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan- Kilcash), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork), Steven O’Brien (Ballina), Liam Casey (Cahir), Colin O’Riordan (Killea), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain), Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials).



Subs:

MAYO



David Clarke, Oisin Mullan, Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin, Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, Diarmuid O’Connor, Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea (captain), Cillian O’Connor.



Subs: