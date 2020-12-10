Annerville awards will honour Tipperary's greatest sports stars of the year

The winners of the Annerville Awards, which are presented each year to the Tipperary amateur sports stars of the year, are usually announced at this time of the year, with the awards presented at a ceremony held in Clonmel in January.

However, like so many events in 2020, the selection of the award winners by the Tipperary United Sports Panel has been delayed by Covid-19.

Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic to so much of normal life this year, the United Sports Panel still intends to present the awards in some form early in 2021.

The panel is now seeking nominations for the awards, which are sponsored by Bulmers, and welcomes nominations for outstanding sporting achievements since the beginning of the year.

The chairman is Muiris Walsh, Clonmel. The secretary is Seamus King, Cashel and the treasurer is Ken Conway, Clonmel.

The committee includes Liam O’Donnchu, Littleton; Johnny O’Loughlin, Eamonn Wynne, Richie Blanche, Davy Hallinan, Connie Carroll and Tommy Looby (all Clonmel); and Seamus McCarthy (Bansha).

Nominations may be sent to Muiris Walsh (by e-mail baronpark20@gmail.com); Eamonn Wynne (by e-mail - ewynne@nationalist.ie) or any member of the panel as soon as possible.

