Top table changes aplenty on the way for Tipperary GAA Board

Tim Floyd in his annual report ot the Tipperary County GAA Board Convention has outlined his views on the proposed split season and revealed that he sent a proposal to Croke Park, for which he didn't even get an acknowledgement or a reply.



Describing his mood as being “hopping mad” over the slight, he went on to outline pro's and cons of the split season. More about that at a later date.

He also paid tribute to outgoing Chairman John Devane and PRO, Joe Bracken, who have served the county with great distinction during wonderful terms of office.



“Our officer team at the top table will see a major change after three successful years.

Joe Kennedy will step into the hot seat having completed his three-year probationary period as Vice-Chairman and I think he will do very well.



A new Vice-Chairman and P.R.O will see an injection of fresh ideas and opinions which is the thinking behind the five year term in our rule book and indeed the three year term in our own bye-laws. The Co. Chairman will also freshen up the committees and I am always encouraged by the enthusiasm of club and divisional volunteers who respond positively to the invitation when asked to step up. This is what makes the GAA the great organisation that it is today

and long may it continue,” he said.

Nominations

President: Matt Hassett (Toomevara)

Vice President: John Costigan (JK Brackens)

Chairman: Joe Kennedy (Moyne Templetuohy)

Vice Chairman: Tom Dawson. (Eire Óg Anacarthy); Jimmy Minogue (Nenagh Eire Óg)

Treasurer: Michael Power (Newcastle) -Outgoing

Ass. Treasurer: Michael Devlin (Eire Óg Anacarthy);

John Donovan (Thurles Gaels)

Development Officer: Mark McLoughlin (Roscrea) - Outgoing

Coaching Officer: Tom Dawson Tom. (Eire Óg Anacarty) –Outgoing

Irish Language and Culture Officer: Mark Dunne (Moyne Templetuohy). -Outgoing

Youth Officer: Moroney Nicholas. (St Patricks) -Outgoing

Childrens Officer - (Not elected- appointed as per rule)

PRO: Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore Castleiney); Michael McCarthy (Cappawhite); Enda O’Sullivan(Nenagh Eire Óg); Lisa Stapleton (Boherlahan Dualla)

Central Council rep : Michael Bourke (Upperchurch Drombane) - Outgoing

Munster Council rep: Johnny Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill) - Outgoing; Sean Nugent (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) - Outgoing