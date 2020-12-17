Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed as venue for Tipperary/Cork Munster U20 hurling final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the venue for the Munster U20 hurling championship final between Tipperary and Cork.

The match goes ahead at 7.30 next Wednesday evening, December 23.

Tipp beat Waterford after extra-time in a high-scoring semi-final in Dungarvan last Tuesday evening.

Tipp beat Clare by 1-19 to 0-12 in the quarter-final at Semple Stadium on October 19.

Cork, meanwhile, defeated Kerry in the quarter-final and Limerick (after extra-time) in the semi-final.

The referee for the final has yet to be confirmed.

For more Tipperary sport read Joe Kennedy is the new chairman of the county GAA board