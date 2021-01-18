Tipperary Talks Sport with RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn

Tipperary Sports Partnership is delighted to launch its free webinar ‘Tipperary Talks Sport’ which will take place on Tuesday, 26th of January from 7pm to 8.30pm. RTÉ Sports Presenter, Evanne Ní Chuilinn will host the interactive online show which is set to celebrate the very best of Irish women in sport and promote excellence, inclusion and inspiration for viewers.



Olympian and World Champion Rower, Sanita Pušpure and World and European Para Swimming Medallist, Nicole Turner will share their stories and experiences with viewers during this not to be missed webinar.



County Footballer, Aishling Moloney and Munster and Irish Rugby Star, Dorothy Wall will be joined by Declan Browne and James Scott who are heavily invested in ladies sports both at county and national level. In this inspirational and uplifting virtual webinar, Mary O’Connor the Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Irish Sport and Nora Stapleton of Sport Ireland will discuss the importance of women’s sport, inclusivity and how women are involved in all aspects of sport from playing and visibility to coaching and officiating and leadership and governance.



The webinar will consist of two action-packed panel discussions with local, national and international women’s sports stars. It will include a unique opportunity for questions and answers for those who participate via the zoom platform and there will be a prize on the night for the club with the greatest number of club members and supporters tuning in.



Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-Ordinator of Tipperary Sports Partnership commented “The objective of this webinar is to get more people engaging with women’s sport both here in Tipperary at club and county level but also at a national level. We are thrilled to be bringing this really exciting webinar online and we strongly encourage all sports fans, participants and anyone who would like to find out a little more about how to get involved in sport in Tipperary to tune in on the night.”



To register to attend this free online webinar, visit www.tipperarysports.ie or follow the link on @TipperarySports social media pages.



‘Tipperary Talks Sport’ is hosted by Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with Sport Ireland and County Council.