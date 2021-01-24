Horse Racing Ireland sets new date for Thurles races

Following the cancellation of today’s (Sunday’s) scheduled meeting at Thurles due to snow on the course, Horse Racing Ireland has announced that this meeting will now be held on Wednesday, January 27.

Original entries stand and fresh declarations to run must be made by 10am tomorrow, Monday, January 25 January.

The time of the first race will be at 12.15pm and The Thurles (Pro-Am) I.N.H. Flat Race will be divided to form an eight-race card.

