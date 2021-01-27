Top tips for Thurles races this afternoon

The rescheduled race meeting at Thurles Racecourse gets underway today at 12:15 and here are your top tips brought to you in association with MyRacing - check out https://myracing.com/free-horse-racing-tips/

12:15 - COLREEVY

12:45 - ALLAHO

13:20 - ENJOY D'ALLEN

13:55 - TORYGRAPH

14:30 - VINTAGE PROSSECO

15:05 - WHATSNOTTOKNOW

15:40 - NOBLE YEATS

16:15 - CHURCHSTONEWARRIOR

12:15: This looks like an excellent opportunity for Limerick Grade 1 winner COLREEVY to add to her tally, perhaps at the main expense of Cork winner Mount Ida. The selection's stablemate Yukon Lil could also make her presence felt. [Alan Sweetman]

12:45: Willie Mullins has a majority of the runners here and can collect with Paul Townend's mount ALLAHO. Battleoverdoyen rates a danger but may just find the task of conceding 7lb to the selection beyond him. Annamix and Eliamay can take minor honours for Mullins. [Alan Sweetman]

13:20: It was a career best effort from ENJOY D'ALLEN (nap) over a similar trip at Fairyhouse last time and this unexposed sort may continue his progression. Cooldine Bog may be able to get back on track over a more suitable trip and similar can be said for Chosen Hour. [Phill Anderson]

13:55: This race has cut up from the field that was declared for the original fixture on Sunday and now gives a good opportunity to Fairyhouse TORYGRAPH, whose trainer has won three of the last five editions of the event. Heather Rocco should have no trouble holding his own at this level, judged on an easy maiden win. Fighter Allen needs to bounce back from a disappointing Navan run. [Alan Sweetman]

14:30: The front two pulled well clear when VINTAGE PROSSECO was runner-up in a maiden hurdle at Down Royal last month and that experience over hurdles may give him the edge over bumper winner Eurotiep who looks like a nice prospect for Willie Mullins. [Phill Anderson]

15:05: Course maiden hurdle winner WHATSNOTTOKNOW looked in good shape when second in a beginners' chase here in November and may be avail of his current handicap mark in this sphere. Blanketontheground has a realistic chance of reversing Limerick form with the progressive No Grey Areas. Top-weight Gold Speed ran well in a stronger races than this last time and has to be taken seriously. [Alan Sweetman]

15:40: A step up in trip looks sure to suit NOBLE YEATS who ran well last time when coming in for some market support and he was only beaten 3l in what looked a respectable bumper. Gordon Elliot's Gringo D'aubrelle is an obvious danger after an impressive point win when last seen. [Phill Anderson]

16:15: Jonathan Sweeney has a decent strike-rate in bumpers and his charge CHURCHSTONEWARRIOR could be the one to beat after a narrow defeat in a maiden hurdle last time. Calagogo is the obvious danger for top connections. [Phill Anderson]