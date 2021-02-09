Call for Tipp Council to partner with the GAA to develop Thurles museum

"I believe that there is a huge appetite among the general public to trace their GAA history and where better to do this than in Thurles where the GAA was founded in 1984." - Cllr Sean Ryan.

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to enter discussions with the GAA with a view to developing a strong GAA museum in Thurles.



Speaking at the recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District Cllr Ryan said: ‘’We have all seen the huge interest that was generated in the commemorative events of Bloody Sunday. The centenary commemorations generated huge interest all over the country not just in County Tipperary. It generated a renewed interest in GAA history and I think as a council we should capitalise on this."



Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan

Councillor Ryan continued: "Tipperary county played a huge role in this commemoration and it was great to see a presentation from the Tipperary County Museum on on the Late Late Show. I believe that there is a huge appetite among the general public to trace their GAA history and where better to do this than in Thurles where the GAA was founded in 1984.

"I welcome that the GAA history is been included in the Thurles Town Centre Renewal Strategy and developing a major GAA museum as part of this should be part of the efforts of making it a national attraction," he said.