New date set for horse racing meeting in Thurles
Racing will go ahead next Monday
Thursday's scheduled horse racing meeting in Thurles was cancelled because of snow on the track
The Thurles horse racing meeting, which was cancelled yesterday, Thursday due to snow on the track, will now be held on Monday February 15.
This meeting reverts to entries with weights stage and fresh declarations to run must be made by 10am on Saturday February 13.
For more horse racing see Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore lay down a marker for Cheltenham
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on