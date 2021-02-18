Feature race moved to Navan following cancellation of horse racing in Clonmel

Following the cancellation of the Clonmel meeting earlier today due to waterlogging on the course, Horse Racing Ireland have transferred the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle, due to be held at Clonmel, to Navan on this coming Sunday, February 21.

This race reverts to entries with weights stage and fresh declarations must be made by 10am tomorrow (Friday, February 19) along with the rest of the Navan meeting.

As a result of this transfer, there will now be eight races at Navan, with the time of the first race at 1.05pm.

