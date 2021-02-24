Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett returns to the winner's podium at UAE tour

Sam Bennett sprinted to victory in stage four of the UAE Tour today.

In a closely-contested finish on Al-Marjan Island, the Carrick-on-Suir cyclist crossed the line ahead of David Dekker and Caleb Ewan.

It was his first stage victory of the new season and the 50th professional win of his career.

“I had to wait a few days to get this opportunity,” the 30-year-old said afterwards.

“I was really nervous before the sprint, to do the first bunch sprint of the season. All I had to do was follow the guys, they did a fantastic job each one of them.

“I was really proud to finish off the job today.

“It’s really nice to get that first win of the season, and I just want to thank my (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) team-mates for the great job they did today.”

After tomorrow’s mountain stage from Fujairah City to Jebel Jais, this year’s race finishes with two more sprint stages on Friday and Saturday.

