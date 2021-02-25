Top tips for Thurles races which kick off this afternoon with seven races on the ticket

Thurles is the venue for racing this afternoon with seven races on the ticket. And thanks to Myracing, we are bringing you all the best tips for the day.

This probably revolves on whether top hunter It Came To Passcan produce something like his best form in testing conditions, with Cheltenham just three weeks away. It may be worth opposing him with WINGED LEADER who accounted for intriguing runner Jury Duty at Portrush in October and had previous Fairyhouse winner Stand Up And Fight behind when second to top-class hunter Billaway at Down Royal.

It's worth forgiving a below par run over an insufficient 2m from WAITNSEE (nap) last time out and she should appreciate a drop in class, having run respectably in a series of graded races this term. Cushinstown Finest might be the one to chase her home with a drop back to her optimum trip likely to suit.

This looks open but a chance is taken on CHARLIE STOUT who was operating in better races than this last season and is on a workable handicap mark if he's fully tuned up after a 390-day break. Cusp Of Carabelli is the type to bounce back from a lesser effort last time while Wolfofallstreets looks interesting on handicap debut over fences.

Willie Mullins has won two of the last four renewals of this race and Fighter Allen flies the flag for the champion trainer this time. The six-year-old remains with potential despite failing to build on his maiden hurdle win at Punchestown but preference is for GRAND PARADIS. Gordon Elliot's charge won going away when getting the better of a nice prospect last time and he should be able to take this step up in class in his stride if he continues his progression.

This trip ought to play to the strengths of course bumper winner CHURCHSTONEWARRIOR. The re-rerouting of Wall Of Famefrom Wednesday's cancelled Punhestown fixture alters the complexion here. He may pose a bigger threat than Ain't That A Shame whose Fairyhouse third was promising. John Adamsshaped well on his recent comeback at Punchestown.

Several of these have solid credentials in terms of recent form and the experience of their respective riders. Perhaps SILK WORM will go one better than at Down Royal. Fighting Fit rates a big danger on the strength of a wide-margin Punchestown win. Danegeldcomes into the reckoning on the basis of his penultimate start. Shean Glory is a potential dark-horse for Sean Aherne and Sheila Ahern who have won this event twice in recent years.

A tricky finale to end the card but MOLLYS GLORY has been progressing with each run and with Jamie Codd booked on debut for her new yard, a big run can be expected. The reserve Whosgotyanow would be of interest if she got in after her highly promising debut.