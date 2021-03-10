Hosting FIFA World Cup in 2030 would not be simple for Semple

The GAA was building stands, dressing rooms, community centres, sports halls, walking tracks, flood lighted pitches before any other sporting organisation in Ireland and in Tipperary great example was shown.

The suggestion being put forward by Tipperary TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill that Semple Stadium should be considered and included in the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, is, on the face of it a perfectly logical one. But drill a little further deeper into it and the challenges for such a move begin to mount up.



The Fianna Fail TD has been lambasted, and hung, drawn and quartered on some sections of social media where a few keyboard warriors vented their feelings in less than parliamentary language and some very personal and disparaging volleys, it must be said - the same 'heroes of the desktop' would probably be just as quick to vent their apparent fury if the venue had not been mentioned at all.

Sometimes these guys just want to pick a fight... with anyone who is willing to engage with them!!



Anyway, back to the proposal. What exactly was so outrageous about Deputy Cahill's suggestions, one wonders? Yes, there was similar outcry a few years ago when Semple Stadium was not included in the first initial proposal from the IRFU to host the Rugby World Cup. But, eventually the powers that be relented and Semple Stadium was considered.



Taking everything into consideration right now, Semple Stadium is the second largest GAA stadium in the country outside of Croke Park. Presumably, Croker, the Aviva, possibly Pairc Ui Chaoimh and maybe LIT Pairc na nGael, Limerick were also in the thought process. But, we don't really know.



The argument has been made that accommodation would be a problem in Thurles for hosting a group game - really? Most fans going to these games don't stay within a ten minute walk of the venue; most travel by train, bus, hired cars etc to these games and base themselves away from the actual stadia. Cork and Dublin are practically equidistant from Thurles (timewise); Limerick and Kilkenny are even closer. So, getting to and from Thurles would not be a problem.



No, the actual facilities in Semple Stadium - that's where the problems would crop up.



The Management Committee have an ambitious development plan in place for the up-grade of Ardan Ui Chuinneain (Old Stand), but it is likely that this will take a number of years to come to fruition, thanks to a lack of funding as much as anything else. And, even if that section of the stadium were to be completed tomorrow morning, there would still be the issue of the terraces. FIFA require all games to be all-seater events and while it is a relatively simple and straightforward process to bring in temporary seated accommodation, the relevant ancilliary facilities would also have to be put in place.



For instance toilet facilities would have to be majorly enhanced as would catering facilities, merchandising etc. But, these would not be massively onerous either, to be perfectly fair about it - after all the stadium manages just fine when it comes to hosting Munster Finals with up to 45,000 spectators.



But again, it would all come down to funding. Were the bid to host the World Cup between Britain and Ireland to be successful, huge funding streams would become available and there is no doubt that Semple Stadium could be brought in line with the most modern stadia in Europe. The basic infrastructure is sound; the basic facilities are in place; and putting the cavier and champagne in place of the ham sandwiches and chips should not be a major challenge either - the recent Feile Classicals proved that Semple Stadium is more than able to deal with the prawn sandwich demanding public with gourmet meals, chardonnay and the likes readily available.



So, why should Semple Stadium not be ambitious? Why not reach the sky and hope for the best? The Association has never been slow to develop in terms of bricks and mortar and the many many developments across the county, not to mention the country, are testimony to that. The GAA was building stands, dressing rooms, community centres, sports halls, walking tracks, flood lighted pitches before any other sporting organisation in Ireland and in Tipperary great example was shown.



Jackie Cahill was perfectly right to put forward the name of Semple Stadium for consideration in the joint proposal - if he had not done so, there would have been uproar of a different kind. Now, whether or not the current Semple Stadium, or a new improved version, can be a player in this joint proposal is another thing. But, if you're not in, you can't win.



Camogie All-Stars

Tipperary's terrific trio of Aine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy are to congratulated on winning Liberty Insurance All-Star awards for camogie 2020.



These three Premier ladies are fully deserving of their awards and the fact that Tipperary now have three All Stars augurs well for the coming season and thereafter. It shows that the graph is on the rise for Tipperary and the key now is for it to continue in an upward trajectory. Congrats girls. Tiobraid Arainn Abú.