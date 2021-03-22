Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett will be back in action this week

After a luckless ride in Saturday's Milan-San Remo one-day race, Tipperary's Sam Bennett returns to competitive action this Wednesday in the Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne in Belgium.

Bennett and fellow sprinter Alvaro Hodeg will be supported by a strong and experienced Deceuninck – Quick-Step team of Iljo Keisse, Michael Mørkøv, Florian Sénéchal, Stijn Steels and Bert Van Lerberghe for the 45th edition of this race, which takes place on a flat 203.9 kilometres course.

With four stage wins, between the Paris-Nice race and UAE Tour already under his belt this season, Carrick-on-Suir's Bennett will be looking to maintain his impressive early season form on Wednesday.

In Saturday's Milan-San Remo, the first Monument classic of the season, Bennett was affected by mechanical problems and a puncture with 40 kilometres of the 299-kilometres event remaining.

He forced his way back into the leading group and finished in 42nd place in a cluster of riders, 29 seconds behind the race winner, Belgian Jasper Stuyven.

