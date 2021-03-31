Moyle Rovers will virtually travel to every county GAA ground in the country

Moyle Rovers GAA, ladies football and camogie club, in association with Cystic Fibrosis Ireland have announced the Rovers Road Trip.

Starting on Good Friday, together they will virtually walk, run or cycle to every county GAA ground in Ireland.

The starting point is the club grounds, Monroe, from where they will travel to every county GAA ground in Ireland, with the final leg taking place from Semple Stadium to the Bloody Sunday Memorial in Croke Park.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and all donations, little or large, would be greatly appreciated - www.gofundme.com/f/mroversroadtrip

All are welcome to join in our trip by joining the club on strava - www.strava.com/clubs/moylerovers

The trip may be followed via the club’s social media outlets over the Easter weekend, and everyone is encouraged to post their selfies of the walk/run/cycle, include #roversroadtrip and tag @moylerovers and @lgfamoyle. so together the club can take a GAA trip around Ireland.

Moyle Rovers urges everyone to stay safe and adhere to public guidelines.

