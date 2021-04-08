Inter-county GAA action to return next month with national leagues

As expected, the GAA has confirmed that senior inter-county competitions will resume next month, with the Allianz national hurling league beginning on the weekend of May 8-9.

The football league will start the following weekend.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland hurling championship final will be played on the weekend of August 21-22 while the football final will take place on the weekend of August 28-29.

Club competitions with county players can take place as soon as county teams exit the championships. In football, teams start exiting from the end of June; in hurling it will be July 10.

It’s expected that provincial senior club championships will begin from November 20, with the All-Ireland finals being played in February 2022.

As of yet, no return to activity dates have been set for collective inter-county minor or under-20 training, as the GAA is awaiting further instruction from Government.

The current exemptions relate only to senior level, with collective training commencing on April 19.

In hurling, league action will commence on May 8-9, except for division 3 teams who will begin a week later. Each team will have five games and there will be round robin groups of six.

There will be no quarter-finals, semi-finals or final. Instead, there will be joint winners - or if teams that win in division 1A and 1B meet in the championship that game will double as a league final.

The division 1 hurling league relegation play-off will act as a curtain raiser to the All-Ireland senior semi-final in August.

The football league commences from May 15-16 and runs until potential finals on June 19-20.

League finals will only be played if counties are not due to play championship the following weekend.

In that circumstance division 1 will have joint winners while divisions 2,3,4 will have joint winners who gain promotion.

Divisions will be split north and south, with four teams in each group based on geography. They will have three round-robin games each. The top two in each divisional group will proceed to league semi-finals, followed by a final.

The bottom two in each divisional group will play relegation semi-finals and a final.

The provincial hurling and football championships will begin on June 26 and 27.

The football system is a provincial knockout with no qualifiers.

London and New York will not be involved and there will be no Tailteann Cup.

Eleven teams will feature in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Provincial championships will be held, with one backdoor allowed.

