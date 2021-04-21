Carrick United to resume youth teams training next week

Carrick United FC’s committee is delighted to announce that from next Monday, April 26 all its youth players can return to their allotted astro-turf timetable for non-contact training.

Unfortunately no grass pitches are available at this time as all have been reseeded.

Teams can only train in pods of 15 and no matches are allowed because it’s non-contact training.

Any team found to be training outside Covid-19 guidelines will be refused future training slots.