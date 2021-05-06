The View: It has taken a global pandemic for common sense to prevail with county training

It was very interesting to hear this week how the Tipperary hurlers and footballers have coped with life as an individual - training on your own, following a plan, trusting your own judgement, and realising that taking shortcuts hurts nobody only yourself.



As a result of Covid-19, no collective training was permitted and no gatherings for gym sessions were allowed either. This meant that the Tipperary hurlers and footballers, like all other players at the elite level of inter county, had to log on themselves, check-in and do their work remotely.



Now, let's be straight about it, it wasn't as though they were let loose to play roly poly on their own, or had the opportunity to swing the lead. No, these boys were under serious monitoring and their targets were set, their programmes followed with military precision, and their goals achieved. Anyone who failed to reach the targets were called out and their excuses sought.



Well, it turns out that this remote training module worked out so well for Tipperary players and for David Power and Liam Sheedy as heads of the management teams, that it is something they will be looking to in the future as well, long after Covid 19 has faded into the background.



You see, a light switch has turned own; a realisation has dawned; and from the fog of lockdown has emerged a new reality - elite players can be trusted to do their thing on their own and the requirement of bringing them from all corners of the county and country for training is no more.



In fact, there is probably even more buy-in from a players perspective because they are forced to take on personal responsibility for their own fitness. Now, inter county players are already well and truly bought-in to the process anyway, but giving them their head heaps even more trust on their shoulders and ensures that the management appeals to the sense of maturity in the squad.



This form of training will suit many, but there will still be the few who will flaunt the freedom and take advantage of the distance. They won't be long without being found out and their actions would not be tolerated. Thankfully, neither the hurling or football camp has reported any such behaviour - the dilligence of both squads was lauded this week by the management teams.



When normality returns, we could see a return to a scenario where players will come back to collective training a few weeks ahead of their league games, but with the caveat that they are in peak physical shape. This would result in the coaching set-up's being allowed to concentrate on ball work and what a difference that would make to the overall mood in the camp.

With technology having played a major role in getting the players into physical shape - the role of both S&C teams has been highlighted by the managers - it is now up to the field sessions to sharpen the skills, prepare the bodies for the rough and tumble, the hits and the collisions. Tactics can be worked on, strategies planned, and the all-important bonding which must be a central element of any team formation can grow organically.



Listening to the players speaking about the soreness in the hands and the bodies aftertheir first few collective sessions, reminded me of what it used to be like to return to training after St Patrick's Day in the good old days. No matter how much running you have done over the winter months, or whether you have played soccer or rugby, or ran cross country, of whatever - you were still suffering when the tackling, the belting, the twisting and turning, the striking and the shouldering took place. After a few sessions, it disappeared, but it was a real feature of the return to play for sure.



On Saturday the Tipp hurlers will rumble with Limerick in LIT Páirc na nGael - as tough a league opener as there is in the modern game. But, what a chance to pit yourself against the best. It's a game to lay down a marker and one the whole country is really looking forward to.



Ladies please!!

The camogie world is in limbo right now as the fallout from the ill-advised season plan comes under scrutiny. On the face of it, it seems bonkers to play inter county league; then club; then inter county championship; but it was probably designed to have games played all the way through the summer. Trouble is, it takes no account of dual players - not that old chestnut again, I hear you say. Unfortunately yes.



The Camogie Association has now stated that they are reviewing the decision revolt. They'll just have to change the format. Simple as that - watch this space.