Returning champion Ava in sparkling sprint form at Thurles

We have been treated to some sizzling sprint action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium in 2021 and it was the 330-yard distance which again returned the fastest performance on Saturday last as young Ava Scally’s Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) sparkled in her return from a layoff while landing the SS0 event.



Last season’s Champion Bitch Stake winner in the Premier was not seen since late January but presenting in sparkling form, a suitable trap 1 berth would see the Scally star confirm that she retains all of her early paced abilities on the approach to her impending veteran status when turning four years of age this coming July.



Breaking a half length off the pace set by Eleco, Cabra Ava began to show the best dash once in full stride and commanding the rails position on the approach to the first bend, had stretched to a one length lead before tackling the turns.



Extending to the home-straight while pursued throughout by a gallant Eleco, the Scally darling maintained a powerful gallop to the line with all of three and a half lengths to spare in a brilliant 17.69 (-10).



Marvellous Meduza heads Byrne brace

Following a recent downgrade from Open class, it was never likely that John Meelam & Sean Ryan’s Meduza (Good News-Jaytee Osprey) would take very long to get back to winning ways in graded company and the likeable young bitch duly obliged in Saturday’s A1 525 while sparking a quickfire double for trainer John Byrne.



Having endured a luckless passage last time out, the February 2019 youngster is a threat in any company when securing clear passage and despite a poor break from trap 2 when trailing the entire field in the early stages this time, it was vital racing room off the second bend which saw the Nenagh charge advance past runners before setting sights on pacesetter Keefill Arthur to halfway.



Powering along the back-straight, Meduza hit the front before tackling the closing bends and ran out a ready winner when two lengths to the good over a running-on Cabra Dawn in a fast 28.93 (-20).



The Saturday double for connections would arrive in the very next race as John Meelam’s Courty Girl (Laughil Blake-Killaheen Queen) shed her maiden tag at the third attempt. Smartly to stride from trap 3 in the A5 525, she resoundingly confirmed the promise shown in her warm debut contest when securing a first bend lead and she would subsequently repel the eye-catching late challenge of Heavens Shadow in 29.37 (-20).



Next best over the 525-yards on Saturday, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Katie (Droopys Jet-Volcano) is another who will take an upgrade next time following a career best display when dominating her A4 contest.



A previous winner in the grade who sees out the trip stoutly, the February 2019 whelp found a smart break and contesting the early lead with Eskvale Gran, command of the inside rail saw the Templemore charge stretch readily clear to the back-straight. Impressing while extending her advantage on the run to the closing bends, Whizzing Katie completed victory with seven lengths to spare over the strong staying Port West Honey in 29.02 (-20).



Boley a Champ in Campion brace

There were many smart pups on show this week and commencing the action with a highly pleasing debut victory, while sparking a double for trainer Pairic Campion, Michael Lonergan & Sean Mulligan’s Boleys Champ (Scolari Me Daddy-Boleys Ace) dominated the ON2 525.



Smartly away from trap 4, the September 2019 pup displayed smart dash when contesting the lead with Private Jet to his outer. Tight between the pair to the second bend, a minor brush entering the back-straight saw the Campion charge skip clear to halfway and he thoroughly caught the eye when streaking clear to an eight-length verdict over that same rival in 29.43 (-20).



The Campion double would arrive in the later A3 525 when Hollyhill Sonny (Kinloch Brae-Boom Time) extended his impressive strike-rate with a fifth win from 9 starts for owner Gerard Gubbins. Breaking in mid-division from trap 2, the June 2019 pup raced amidst a tightly packed chasing group behind pacesetter Vics Vicky to halfway. Advancing to second at the closing bends however, Hollyhill Sonny stayed best when streaking clear in the home-straight for a three and a half length verdict over Aghadown Aliysa in 29.44 (-20).



Claiming the first of two A4 525 races on Saturday, Clement Ryan’s Coosane Megan (Pat C Sabbath-Lassie Go) displayed admirable battling qualities while doubling her win tally in an eighth career start.



Moderately to stride from trap 2, she would race amidst runners when chasing Demon Say Ten throughout the early stages but securing a rails pitch at the opening bends, set sights at that leader on the run to halfway. Negating a near five-length deficit when joining Demon Say Ten entering the home-straight, Coosane Megan ran out a game winner thereafter, with three parts of a length to spare in 29.42 (-20).



Next best on the night, the concluding A5 525 delivered a maiden victory for the Heffernan & Graham Syndicate’s Flashy Duke (Laughil Duke-Roxholme Suzie) as the lightly raced March 2018 whelp led throughout his eighth career start. Producing his sharpest break to date from trap 2, his two length first bend lead quickly increased while turning and never sighting a rival, he repelled the strong running Mackee Coconut by two lengths in 29.54 (-20).



Highlighted here as one to watch following his debut second, Maureen Mounsey’s Patterdale Liam (Minor Mike-Minor Winner) duly progressed for that experience when a facile winner of Saturday’s A8 525. Swifter to stride from trap 5 this time, smart early dash saw the September 2019 pup with a two-length lead at the opening bend and he would increase that margin with each stride thereafter. Crossing the line with fourteen lengths in hand of the running-on Miss Maisey, Patterdale Liam posted 29.58 (-20).



The following A7 525 brought another maiden victory as Diarmuid Everard’s Great Paddy (Droopys Jet-Zari Frankie) stepped up on his two previous efforts with an improved start from trap 4 affording him the opportunity to lead throughout. Forging a tight one-length lead to the opening bend, the November 2019 pup extended readily clear for a five and a half length verdict over the running-on Flaming Sahara in 29.56 (-20).



Next up, Jackie Sparrow’s Ballyphilip Sky (Skywalker Farloe-Ballyphilip Ace) confirmed the progress shown when shedding his maiden tag last time, finding further improvement to land the A6 525. Breaking well from trap 4, the June 2019 pup dictated to the back-straight before joined by Newhall Susie at halfway. The pair served up a brilliant buckle thereafter but rallying in the home-straight, Ballyphilip Sky secured a three-quarter length verdict in 29.66 (-20).



Claiming the remaining S7 330, the Toomevara 6 Syndicate’s Millbank Pixie (Droopys Cain-Olivias Pixie) was another securing a first race win and in most deserved manner following four second placings in her five previous outings. Breaking just off the pace from trap 1, the December 2018 whelp advanced to a tight half-length lead at the opening bend and repelling the fast finish of Masterlink, secured a game neck verdict in 18.13 (-10).



Best Bitch

Returning from a layoff, the brilliant Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) presented in sparkling form to land the SS0 330 in a slick 17.69 (-10).



Top Dog

Top dog on Saturday goes to the novice winner, Boleys Champ (Scolari Me Daddy-Boleys Ace) and the promising pup looks one to follow after his smart 29.43 (-20) debut win.



One To Watch

Without clear passage in his A5 525-yard second to Courty Girl, Sue O’Neill’s Heavens Shadow (Good News-Heavens Lilly) looks capable of coping with his grade hike having very much caught the eye while staying stoutly in a troubled passage.