Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club's lotto jackpot is now €18,000

The jackpot prize of €17,750 wasn’t won in this week’s St Molleran’s GAA Club Development Lotto draw on Monday night.

Numbers drawn were 7, 16, 20, 26. While the jackpot wasn’t won, five players matched 3 numbers. Next week’s jackpot prize will be €18,000. Envelopes are available from various outlets in Carrick-on-Suir or you can play online via the Clubforce mobile phone app.

St Molleran’s GAA Club is delighted all its underage teams are back training in their pods. It is fantastic to see all the teams back inside the gates of Páirc Naomh Maoilearáin playing GAA. While credit is due to players for completing the various requirements for Returning To Play, the club also commends its Covid supervisors, who ensure a safe and sterile environment for teams to enjoy their training.

There has been a great turn out of existing and new members to the club’s Juvenile Academy. St Molleran’s provides a safe, fun and healthy environment for children to learn hurling, camogie and football. The club thanks its team of coaches for their time and effort.

Any parent who wishes to find out some more information about the Juvenile Academy should check out the club’s social media pages.

Covid-19 took its toll on an event that is usually a very important day in the club’s calendar, the Darkness Into Light walk/run for Pieta House. Many members of St Molleran’s GAA Club were out and about on Saturday morning last for the alternative One Sunrise Together event where people did the walk/run individually or in pods with close family or friends. The club was delighted to support this worthwhile event.

The time for paying membership fees has returned. All subscriptions must be paid via the Clubforce app. A no pay, no play policy will be enforced.

Check the club’s social media accounts to see how much your membership fee costs.