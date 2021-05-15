Free hurleys in Tipperary - One club's welcome initiative

The pupils of First Class of Cahir Boys NS were delighted to hear they were to receive new hurleys from Cahir Juvenile GAA Club last week.

Chairman Joe Cleary and Secretary Charlotte KirwAn were helped by Principal Brendan Horan and Teacher Miss Nugent and were only too happy to hand out a new hurley to each pupil and give them a few tips too. There was lots of excitement and smiles all round on the morning.

All pupils were also invited to come and join the club and take part in training on Tuesdays/Thursdays 7-8pm.

For more information please call Charlotte on 086 1714461 or Joe on 086 3577838.