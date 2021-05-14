Cork on the double and Limerick on the horizon for Tipp this weekend

There's a busy Saturday in store for Tipperary followers with the camogie side getting their Littlewoods league campaign underway in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, Cork against the hosts at 2:00pm; followed by the senior footballers in LIT Páirc na nGael against Limerick at 5:00pm in the AFL; and finally the hurlers are at home to Cork in Semple Stadium at 7:30pm in their second outing of the AHL.



The hurlers had a ding dong battle with Limerick last Saturday evening and managed to hold on for a share of the spoils in what was an intriguing clash. And, Manager Liam Sheedy was happy with the showing as he glanced forward to the visit of Cork to Semple Stadium.



Tipp hurling Manager Liam Sheedy

It is likely that Tipp will still be without Billy McCarthy and Seamus Callanan for Saturday's game and the impressive Bryan O'Meara picked up a hand fracture and will be out for up to six weeks.



Nevertheless, the Portroe man is happy that players will be getting a chance to show what they can do over the coming weeks in a very competitive environment.



“We are assembling a good panel – a good strong bunch - and we will get a chance to see them now - maybe even a few more guys next weekend.



“There is no shortage of challenges on our side of the group because there is no shortage of heavy hitters. That's the great thing about it - if you want to find out how good a guy is and how ready he is for championship, then why not go out and play him against the Limerick's, Cork's and Galway, and after that Westmeath and Waterford.



“By the time we get to the end of this league, we will have a really good sense of how championship-ready they are and that's great news for us,” Liam said this week.



And, the Portroe man lavished praise on his panel of players for their present physical conditioning and their willingness to learn at all times - especially the younger players.



“It's all a learning curve and if you are going to face up to the best defenders like Kyle Hayes and Richie English and these boys, there is no better place to learn – it is a great education and those lads on our panel are mad keen to play for Tipperary and mad to learn,” he said.