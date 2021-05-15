Tipp senior camogie ladies fall to Cork in league opener

Cork 3-14

Tipperary 0-16

Three goals from home side Cork were enough to see off visitors Tipperary to Pairc Ui Chaoimh this afternoon in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League first round clash.

Though they battled very hard right the way through the Tipp ladies played second fiddle for most of the game with the goals offereing real bodyblows to Bill Mulaney's charges as they got their season underway.

Two first half goals were the difference between the sides at the half way mark, with Cork grabbing one in each quarter as a result of Tipperary defensive errors.

The first from Amy O'Connor came in the 7th minute and it helped Cork to a 1-3 to 0-4 first quarter lead - Cait Devane and Clodagh McIntyre getting the Tipp scores.

But, Cork had another right at the very death of the half through Fiona Keating to give her side a 2-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Cork had a third goal just before the second half water break and it was a big blow to Tipp because they had matched their opponents with four points apiece up to that point.

And, despite the fact that Tipperary hit back with five unanswered points after the water break as they got on top opf things, Cork had done enough and saw out the game with scores to claim the points.