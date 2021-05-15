Stalemate again for Tipp hurlers as they come from behind to draw with Cork

Tipperary 0-22

Cork 2-16

No goal again for Tipp, but no defeat either in the second round of the Allianz National Hurling League at Semple Stadium as they came from behind to claim a draw against the visiting Cork.

A game which never really sparked and which was punctuated by frees and stoppages ended in stalemate again - Tipperary's second draw in the league and it took a huge effort from a free from jason Forde to tie up the game at the very death, although both sides had chances afterwards to win the game.

Tipp started with Noel McGrath at midfield in place of Dan McCormack, but it was Cork who started the brighter and should have had a goal when Jack O'Connor raced through but shot wide. They did rattle the Tipp net in the 10th minute through Tim O'Mahoney to give them the edge, but by the first half water break it was level pegging at 1-3 to 0-6 - Jason Forde getting two for Tipp to go along with John O'Dwyer, Noel McGrath, John McGrath and Jake Morris scores.

By the interval Tipp had doubled their scoring ratio to take a one point lead into the break 0-12 to 1-8 - Jason Forde getting five of those from placed balls with Barry Heffernan getting the other from long range.

Cork had scores from Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan (2), Tim O'Mahony and the unlucky Robbie O'Flynn who appeared to damage his hamstring when he pulled the trigger and was forced off.

So, it was a slender lead for Tipp then at the break in a game which had failed to spark into life - a heavy, persistent rain shower not helping the players in their efforts.

Tipp had two quick poionts after resumption but another error in defence led to a goal for Cork from Patrick Horgan to tie up the match again. And, Cork had a one point lead by the second half water break with Darragh Connery showing them in front in what was a real tit-for-tat sort of encounter.

And, by the end of the clash they could not be separated either with another stalemate materialising. The last quarter was a frantic sprint to the end line with Tipp having to come from behind to force a share of the spoils - Cathal Barrett and a huge free from well inside his own half from Jason Forde to deny Cork the win.