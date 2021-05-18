Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin's race in Czech Republic will be televised live

TG4 are broadcasting live from the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics event in the Czech Republic, which forms part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, from 5pm this Wednesday evening.

Among the athletes competing is Clonmel’s Sean Tobin, who reached the European Indoor 3,000 metres final earlier this year.

Other Irish athletes include Dublin’s Luke McCann (European 1,500m semi-finalist) and European U23 medallist Nadia Power, who came third in the 800m at the World Athletics Indoor Tour final; Letterkenny’s Mark English, the 800m two-time European medallist; and Paul Robinson, St Coca’s AC, Kildare who competes in the men’s 1,500m.