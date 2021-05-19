Gary Morrison is coordinating team managers for Cahir Park Golf Club for 2021.

Men’s/Boys/Mixed Inter Club Teams - Request For Managers And Selectors

Below is a full list of men's, boys and mixed teams.

Men’s Senior Cup, Men’s Barton Shield, Men’s Junior Cup, Jimmy Bruen, Pierce Purcell, Men’s All Ireland Fourball, Fred Perry Trophy (Senior Men), Mixed Foursomes, Fred Daly (Boy’s), Junior Foursomes (Boy’s)

Gary Morrison is coordinating all team managers for Inter Club Matches for 2021.

He is actively seeking expressions of interest for management teams for the above listed teams.

Ian Flannery and Stephen Kirwan have volunteered for Bruen Management, John Morrissey and Sean Casey have volunteered for Pierce Purcell Management and Chris Noonan and Sean Casey have volunteered for Mixed Team Management.

If you are interested in helping with any of the teams please contact Gary by emailing Gary.morrison@morrisonbmw.ie

Competition regulations

For more on Golf Ireland's competition regulations see

https://static.clubhouse.golfireland.ie/ clubs/1000/uploads/files/play_golf/ competitions%20regulations%20final_ april.pdf

Club Lotto

Lotto Results for Sunday May 16th

Jackpot €1100 - No Jackpot winner this week.

Lucky Dip Winners of €25:

Riobard Broderick and Emmet Hull.

Lucky Dip Prizes can be collected from the Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club.

Thank you for your continued support.

Pitch Marks

Please repair your own pitch marks and any other you may see in need of repair.

This will ensure quality putting surfaces are maintained. Greens Repair Kits can be purchased in Pro Shop.

Junior Golf

It is hoped Junior Golf will return to Cahir Park Golf Club on Saturday, May 22 at 4pm. For anyone with kids who might be interested in taking part please contact the Pro Shop for more information.