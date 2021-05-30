LGFA: Five goal Waterford dismiss Tipperary with ease

Waterford 5-12

Tipperary 2-12

Tipperary were well outclassed by a fast paced Waterford outfit in the Lidl LGFA football league at Clonmel Sportsfield as they coughed up five goals in a disappointing outing.

Two goals in the opening quarter proved vital to the visitors and set the tone for the game as they led by 2-3 to 0-6 at the first water break. Tipp had worked themselves into a three point lead within five minutes of the start with Aishling Moloney getting three of those. But, Waterford hit back with a Maria Delahunty goal and they had a second one in the 15th minute with Delahunty involved again, this time setting up Aisling Mullaney.

The story didn't get any better for Tipp in the second quarter with the Premier rearguard breached on two further occasions through Eimear Carroll and Maria Delahunty - Waterford looked as thugh they could raise green flags with almost each attack and the danger posed by their off-the-shoulder running was just too hot for Tipperray to handle.

The half time deficit stood at 4-4 to 0-8 and Tipperary had a mountain to climb in the second half, eventhough they had both managed eight scores apiece - Waterford had four goals in their eight scores and any time you concede four goals you will always be in big trouble.

It got worse still for Tipp with a fifth Waterford goal from Eimear Fennell in te 9th minute of the third quarter and it was game over at this stage - Tipp were playing to try and salvage a bit of pride, but even that didn't seem as possibility, such was the dominance of the Deise ladies.

Tipp did have two goals in the last quarter through Roisin Howard to put some bit of a look on the scoreline but the reality was that the Premier girls were well off the pace on the day.