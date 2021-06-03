The View: Faltering footballers fail to make an impact as hurlers head for Westmeath

A trip to Mullingar is on the horizon next weekend for the Tipperary hurlers in the Allianz National Hurling League and the expectation is that another two points will be picked up along the way - one hears that they had a useful workout against Dublin last weekend featuring most of those who have not been getting much game time, heretofore, with Andrew Ormonde again doing very well. Could he force his way into the planel for Westmeath - a game which could feature Semaus Callanan and perhaps Alan Tynan as well.



Things have not been straight forward for the unfortunate footballers - another disappointing defeat in Tullamore sees them now battling a relegation scenario, while the ladies footballers shipped a heavy defeat at the hands of Waterford on Sunday in Clonmel.



All in all, it was not a very good weekend for purveyors of the big ball in the county and the same kind of hope emanates from both camps - they simply cannot wait to get a number of key players back , including Aisling McCarthy and Orla O'Dwyer in the case of Declan Carr's charges.



The ladies football code has grown in profile and participation in Tipperary but the side is finding right now that the step up to the senior grade is a very significant one. Tipperary are a bit off the standard of some of the top teams in the country, but it is also true to say it is only by playing against these teams that the players will improve.



And, when you are trying to make an impression in the senior grade, every available player needs to be on the field if you are going to progress. Playing Cork in the opening round was a real lesson for Tipp,, and Waterford added another slice of difficult pie to swallow last Sunday. So, Tipp have had their belly full of lessons. The big challenge for Declan Carr and his management team will be to keep the girls positive and to stick to the gameplan.



Tipperary senior football Manager David Power has consistently spoken about his desire to get out of division 3 of the Allianz National Football League - unfortunately, the only out of that division now is to drop back to division 4 - certainly not the move he was contemplating.



But, that's now the situation facing his charges as they ready themselves for the clash with Longford the weekend after next - a very significant challenge which could go either way.



Like the ladies, the Tipp senior team has been ravaged by injuries and absentees and the reality is that Tipperary need to have their top players on the pitch at the same time if they are to consistently win games - that happened after the return from lockdown last years and yielded the Munster championship for the first time in 85 years. But, right now, the panel cannot buy a break - they lost two players to injury by half time in last Saturday's clash with Offaly. And, they finished with both midfielders Steven O'Brien and Conal Kennedy occupying positions on the field without being able to contribute too much as a result of knocks received, and all the subs having already been deployed. Was it any wonder that David Power was so frustrated after the game.



So, the Longford game now is as important as an All-Ireland Final to Tipperary - to be relegated to the fourth division would be an unbelievable backward step, especially coming on the back of the amazing journey they travelled last year. This week, and next, has to be about concentrating microscopic focus on the Longford clash to ensure that a positive result materialises.

Draws Made



Speaking of positive notes, it's great to see the county leagues being drawn; the Munster minor and u20 draws being made for both hurling and football; the divisions getting their games underway and the determination of the County Board to finish off the 2020 championships as well.



Games are returning and the hope is that spectators will finally get back to the GAA venues of the county to help bring a bit of a buzz to proceedings. Of course, there will still be plenty of streaming going on as well and all of the clubs and boards who have put arrangements in place to be able to bring the games to all those who cannot get into grounds, are to be complimented. They are doing the GAA loving public a real service by making these facilities available and of course, the games are also turning out a few colourful commentators who might never get the chance to get behind a microphone but for a global pandemic. Mind you, some of them shouldn't be let near a microphone, even with a global pandemic!!