Tipperary will play Cork in opening round of All-Ireland ladies senior football championship

Tipperary's ladies senior footballers will begin their TG4 All-Ireland championship campaign on the weekend of July 17 when they take on last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork.

Tipp play Meath in their second game on July 24.

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14 and the final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.

Meanwhile Tipperary's Lidl national league campaign continues this Saturday, when Declan Carr's team entertains All-Ireland champions Dublin at Semple Stadium at 6.30.