Kickhams reach first west Tipperary intermediate hurling final in 29 years

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams booked their place in a first Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate hurling championship final since 1992 when a strong second half put Galtee Rovers to the sword in Cappawhite on Monday on the first day of the return of games in west Tipperary.

Back in 1992 Kickhams dropped down to the intermediate ranks but made an immediate return to senior as county champions.

Kickhams had fallen at the semi-final hurdle in the last two seasons but made no mistake this time around. The sides were level at the break but 1-3 in the opening four minutes of the second half saw Kickhams build up a six-point lead that they would never surrender against 14-man Galtee Rovers.

The first half had been a fairly even affair, though Kickhams did hit a number of wides as well as five efforts dropping into the goalie’s hands that could have made the half-time score a little different.

Kickhams did seem to start better with a Paudie Slattery free opening their account but it was Galtee Rovers who had opened a three-point lead by the ninth minute, all their scores coming from placed balls through the accuracy of Adam McGrath.

Brendan Ryan eventually got the game’s opening score from play in the 13th minute and another Paudie Slattery free had the gap at the minimum.

Just before the water break Galtee Rovers were reduced to 14 men when Eric Grogan received a second yellow card.

Tony O’Brien, named at fourteen but playing further out the field, pointed from a sideline cut and another Adam McGrath free had Galtee Rovers back to three to the good despite their numerical disadvantage.

Kickhams got a break just before the interval. Eoin White made a superb save but Brendan Ryan collected the rebound and his shot went in off a defender to the net. The sides were level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

Kickhams started the second half in whirlwind fashion with three quick points from Brendan Ryan, Paudie Slattery and Walter O’Carroll.

This was followed by their second goal when Davy Butler collected possession and ran before firing to the top corner of the net from around the 14 yard line.

The game effectively went from Galtees, as they struggled for scores.

Kickhams had ten points to spare at the water break, 2-12 to 0-8. The gap could have been bigger but for some fines saves by Eoin White in the Galtee goal.

Galtees didn’t give in, to their credit, but could never put a dent in the Kickhams’ advantage.

Kickhams progress to a final meeting with Cappawhite this coming Saturday at Sean Treacy Park.

They will be happy with 2-13 of their final tally of 2-16 coming from play while also racking up a tally of 14 wides. Five of their six starting forwards scored from play.

Walter O’Carroll had an effect when he went back as sweeper in the opening half. Brendan Ryan always looked dangerous in attack, finishing with 1-3 from play, while Davy Butler popped up with 1-1.

Their half back line of Kieran Breen, Paudie Carroll and Lorcan Carr were solid throughout while Eoin McCormack was very solid in the full back line.

Galtees on the other hand managed just seven points from play. Tony O’Brien and Adam McGrath were to the fore in their scoring charts while best in defence were Conor O’Sullivan and Shane Power.

Scorers: Kickhams: Brendan Ryan (1-3), Paudie Slattery (0-6, 3 frees), Davy Butler (1-1), Michael McCormack (0-2), Stephen Browne (0-1), Eddie Daly (0-1), Walter O’Carroll (0-1), Kieran Breen (0-1).

Galtee Rovers: Adam McGrath (0-6, 4 frees), Tony O’Brien (0-4, 1 sideline), Kevin Power (0-1).

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen, Eoin McCormack, Michael Shanahan, Ben Loughman, Lorcan Carr, Paudie Carroll, Kieran Breen, Daniel Lonergan, Michael McCormack, Paudie Slattery, Stephen Browne, Walter O’Carroll, Brendan Ryan, Davy Butler, Dean Thompson.

Subs used: Joe Fitzgerald, Eddie Daly, Shane Farrell, Ger O’Dwyer.

Galtee Rovers: Eoin White, Emmet Ryan, Eamon O’Connell, Conor O’Sullivan, Eric Grogan, Shane Power, Peter O’Carroll, Sean Daly, Adam McGrath, Kevin Power, Kieran Marnane, Jim Quirke, Stephen Moloney, Tony O’Brien, Dara Egan.

Subs used: Owen Brennan, Shane Egan, Eamon O’Connell, Darren McGrath, Aidan Moloney.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly).