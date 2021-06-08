Tipp ladies footballers will play Westmeath in relegation play-off on Sunday in Banagher

Aishling McCarthy is helped off the field in some distress watched by her Manager Declan Carr on Saturday evening last
The game will be streamed on the LGFA website
Tipperary's ladies footballers will play Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation play-off on Sunday afternoon in Banagher, County Offaly, the LGFA has confirmed this afternoon.
Having lost all three of their round robin games, Tipperary will be looking for a reversal in fortune if they are to remain in the division - a tall order considering the injuries to players Aishling McCarthy and Emma Morrissey in the clash with Dublin last weekend.
