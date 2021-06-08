Tipp ladies footballers will play Westmeath in relegation play-off on Sunday in Banagher

Aishling McCarthy

Aishling McCarthy is helped off the field in some distress watched by her Manager Declan Carr on Saturday evening last

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

The game will be streamed on the LGFA website

Tipperary's ladies footballers will play Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation play-off on Sunday afternoon in Banagher, County Offaly, the LGFA has confirmed this afternoon.

Having lost all three of their round robin games, Tipperary will be looking for a reversal in fortune if they are to remain in the division - a tall order considering the injuries to players Aishling McCarthy and Emma Morrissey in the clash with Dublin last weekend.

