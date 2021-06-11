Tipp senior hurling and football teams announced for Sunday's games

Ronan Maher

Ronan Maher returns to the Tipp team on Sunday

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

The hurlers play Waterford while the footballers take on Longford

This weekend sees the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues for both the Tipperary hurlers and footballers and both teams will be hoping to end on a winning note. This weekends games will also see a welcome return of a limited number of supporters attending Intercounty games which in itself will add to the sense of occasion.

First into action on Sunday will be the Tipperary Hurlers who play Waterford in Walsh Park at 1.45pm. There have been 47 previous League meetings of Tipperary and Waterford. The Premier County has won 35 games, The Deise were victorious on 9 occasions and there have been 3 draws. The last six games resulted as follows- 2014 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2.13 Waterford 0 .16 -2015 at UPMC Nowlan Park, Waterford 1.19 Tipperary 2.15 semi final - 2016 at Semple Stadium Waterford 1.18 Tipperary 1.17, - 2017 at Walsh Park Tipperary 1.18 Waterford 0.15 , - 2018, at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 1.20 Waterford 1.11, - 2020 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 0.24 Waterford 2.16.

For this game Liam Sheedy and his management team have made 4 changes from the team that started against Westmeath in Round 4. In to the side come Seamus Kennedy and Ronan Maher in the half back line, Alan Flynn returns to the No 8 spot while Jake Morris is named at no 15.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team in Full is:

Brian Hogan

Cathal Barrett

Padraic Maher

Barry Heffernan

Brendan Maher

Seamus Kennedy

Ronan Maher

Alan Flynn

Paddy Cadell

Dan McCormack

Noel McGrath

Michael Breen

Jason Forde

Seamus Callanan

Jake Morris

Following the hurling game, attention will quickly turn to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park where David Power’s Senior Footballers will be aiming to retain their Division 3 status with a victory over Longford in this relegation play off.

There are 5 changes to the side from that which started against Offaly two weeks ago. In to the starting line up come Shane O’Connell at right corner back, Padraic Looram and Kevin Fahey in the half back line and Dáire Brennan at midfield, while Philip Ryan will start at top of the left.


The Tipperary Senior Football team to play Longford is:

Evan Comerford

Shane O'Connell

Alan Campbell

Colm O'Shaughnessy

Padraic Looram

Kevin Fahey

Dáire Brennan

Steven O'Brien

Paudie Feehan

Conor Bowe

Jack Kennedy

Emmet Moloney

Brian Fox

Conor Sweeney

Philip Ryan

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie