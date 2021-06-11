Tipp senior hurling and football teams announced for Sunday's games

Ronan Maher returns to the Tipp team on Sunday
The hurlers play Waterford while the footballers take on Longford
This weekend sees the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues for both the Tipperary hurlers and footballers and both teams will be hoping to end on a winning note. This weekends games will also see a welcome return of a limited number of supporters attending Intercounty games which in itself will add to the sense of occasion.
First into action on Sunday will be the Tipperary Hurlers who play Waterford in Walsh Park at 1.45pm. There have been 47 previous League meetings of Tipperary and Waterford. The Premier County has won 35 games, The Deise were victorious on 9 occasions and there have been 3 draws. The last six games resulted as follows- 2014 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2.13 Waterford 0 .16 -2015 at UPMC Nowlan Park, Waterford 1.19 Tipperary 2.15 semi final - 2016 at Semple Stadium Waterford 1.18 Tipperary 1.17, - 2017 at Walsh Park Tipperary 1.18 Waterford 0.15 , - 2018, at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 1.20 Waterford 1.11, - 2020 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 0.24 Waterford 2.16.
For this game Liam Sheedy and his management team have made 4 changes from the team that started against Westmeath in Round 4. In to the side come Seamus Kennedy and Ronan Maher in the half back line, Alan Flynn returns to the No 8 spot while Jake Morris is named at no 15.
The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team in Full is:
Brian Hogan
Cathal Barrett
Padraic Maher
Barry Heffernan
Brendan Maher
Seamus Kennedy
Ronan Maher
Alan Flynn
Paddy Cadell
Dan McCormack
Noel McGrath
Michael Breen
Jason Forde
Seamus Callanan
Jake Morris
Following the hurling game, attention will quickly turn to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park where David Power’s Senior Footballers will be aiming to retain their Division 3 status with a victory over Longford in this relegation play off.
There are 5 changes to the side from that which started against Offaly two weeks ago. In to the starting line up come Shane O’Connell at right corner back, Padraic Looram and Kevin Fahey in the half back line and Dáire Brennan at midfield, while Philip Ryan will start at top of the left.
The Tipperary Senior Football team to play Longford is:
Evan Comerford
Shane O'Connell
Alan Campbell
Colm O'Shaughnessy
Padraic Looram
Kevin Fahey
Dáire Brennan
Steven O'Brien
Paudie Feehan
Conor Bowe
Jack Kennedy
Emmet Moloney
Brian Fox
Conor Sweeney
Philip Ryan
