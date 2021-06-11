Tipp senior hurling and football teams announced for Sunday's games

This weekend sees the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues for both the Tipperary hurlers and footballers and both teams will be hoping to end on a winning note. This weekends games will also see a welcome return of a limited number of supporters attending Intercounty games which in itself will add to the sense of occasion.

First into action on Sunday will be the Tipperary Hurlers who play Waterford in Walsh Park at 1.45pm. There have been 47 previous League meetings of Tipperary and Waterford. The Premier County has won 35 games, The Deise were victorious on 9 occasions and there have been 3 draws. The last six games resulted as follows- 2014 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2.13 Waterford 0 .16 -2015 at UPMC Nowlan Park, Waterford 1.19 Tipperary 2.15 semi final - 2016 at Semple Stadium Waterford 1.18 Tipperary 1.17, - 2017 at Walsh Park Tipperary 1.18 Waterford 0.15 , - 2018, at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 1.20 Waterford 1.11, - 2020 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 0.24 Waterford 2.16.

For this game Liam Sheedy and his management team have made 4 changes from the team that started against Westmeath in Round 4. In to the side come Seamus Kennedy and Ronan Maher in the half back line, Alan Flynn returns to the No 8 spot while Jake Morris is named at no 15.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team in Full is:

Brian Hogan

Cathal Barrett

Padraic Maher

Barry Heffernan

Brendan Maher

Seamus Kennedy

Ronan Maher

Alan Flynn

Paddy Cadell

Dan McCormack

Noel McGrath

Michael Breen

Jason Forde

Seamus Callanan

Jake Morris

Following the hurling game, attention will quickly turn to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park where David Power’s Senior Footballers will be aiming to retain their Division 3 status with a victory over Longford in this relegation play off.

There are 5 changes to the side from that which started against Offaly two weeks ago. In to the starting line up come Shane O’Connell at right corner back, Padraic Looram and Kevin Fahey in the half back line and Dáire Brennan at midfield, while Philip Ryan will start at top of the left.



The Tipperary Senior Football team to play Longford is:

Evan Comerford

Shane O'Connell

Alan Campbell

Colm O'Shaughnessy

Padraic Looram

Kevin Fahey

Dáire Brennan

Steven O'Brien

Paudie Feehan

Conor Bowe

Jack Kennedy

Emmet Moloney

Brian Fox

Conor Sweeney

Philip Ryan