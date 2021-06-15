Tipp hurler Seamus Kennedy to feature on TG4 Cul Camp programme

Tipperary star Seamus Kennedy
The show airs for a second season
The GAA, in conjunction with Kellogg and TG4, are pleased to announce that GAA Cúl
Camps show will air for a second season on TG4 for six weeks this summer.
The series begins on Monday 28th June at 7:30pm with the camps themselves also starting up around the country
on the same day. The series will be available on the TG4 player TG4.ie, making the return to
camp activity, both live and on demand, available to everyone at home and abroad.
The GAA Cúl Camps series will be produced by Waterford based Nemeton TV, and presented
by Gráinne Bleasdale.
This year's series will include skills, drills and segments from GAA
experts that will appeal to all the family from All-Ireland winning Dublin Ladies Football
star Sinéad Aherne, Cork Camogie champion Linda Collins, Waterford Hurler Tadhg de
Búrca, and Tipperary's Séamus Kennedy along with Galway Footballer Paul Conroy and
Donegal's Ryan McHugh.
Each programme will feature two families who will try their new
skills. The GAA is committed to providing children with the opportunity to play Gaelic games this
summer and looks forward to a new season of both broadcast and live Kellogg’s GAA Cúl
Camps.
Families are asked to try their skills and post them online using #KelloggsGAACulCamps.
Since 2006, 1,460,829 children have participated in the GAA’s Cúl camps. In 2020, the Kellogg’s
GAA Cúl Camps proved a great success and provided a welcome diversion for over 70,000 children
across the country from the Covid-19 restrictions. 2021 marks the 10 th year of Kellogg’s
sponsorship and the return of the eagerly anticipated on-pack competition, offering clubs the
chance to win prizes worth €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000.
GAA President Larry McCarthy welcomed the new series saying "Best wishes to everyone
involved in the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps in the weeks and months ahead. A special word of
acknowledgement to Kellogg and TG4 for the creativity they showed last year in helping us to
connect with so many young people through the television programme. I hope it’s every bit as
successful this year”
Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Market Head Ireland said “We are delighted to see the Kellogg’s GAA
Cúl Camps return to TG4 after last year’s successful show and it’s a great way to celebrate our
10 years of sponsorship. The Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps have become a staple of Irish summers
and it’s great that the GAA Cúl Camps show is adding to this each year. We look forward to
watching the show and seeing thousands of children across the country take part in the camps,
getting the chance to meet up with their friends and enjoy themselves in a healthy outdoor
environment.
TG4's Head of Sport, Ronán Ó Coisdealbha said “We look forward to another new series of
GAA Cúl Camps on TG4 which will give our audience the opportunity to see some of our Gaelic
Games stars and the next generation of youngsters practising their skills.”
The Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps provide boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13 with an action-
packed and fun-filled week of activity focused on having fun playing Gaelic games. The camps are
run by qualified coaches and open to all children with and without Gaelic games experience. Over
100,000 children are already booked but there is still availability in many areas. Check out your local
camp on www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.
More News
Michael Ryan C, Chairman of the West Board presented the O’Farrell Cup to Kickhams joint Captains, Kieran Breen and Davy Butler in the presence of Catherine Hogan from the sponsors Tipperary Credit Un
William Quinlan was announced as the overall winner of the Tenth Annual National Secondary School Essay Writing Competition at an online prizegiving ceremony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.