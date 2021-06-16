Check out all your GAA fixtures for the coming week right here

There's plenty of hurling and football action in Thurles over the next week
The four divisions and the county fixtures are all featured
Check out all the GAA fixtures for the coming week across the four divisions and the county. They are as follows:
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Wed, 16 Jun,
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, Drom-Inch V JK Brackens 20:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Littleton, Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Thu, 17 Jun,
Thu, 17 Jun, Venue: Holycross, Thurles Sarsfields V Holycross/Ballycahill 20:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Fri, 18 Jun,
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Boherlahan Dualla V Upperchurch-Drombane 20:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 20:00, Ref: TBC
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Fri, 18 Jun,
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: TBC, Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 15 Jun,
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clogheen, Ardfinnan V Cahir 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 16 Jun,
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Cloneen, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Tue, 22 Jun,
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, Killenaule V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Tipperary Junior A Championship 2020
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Carrick Swan V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship
Wed, 16 Jun,
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Monroe, Clerihan V Carrick Swan 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Moyle Rovers V Cahir 20:00, Ref: Cathal Boyle
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G1
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: killea, Killea V Thurles Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: TBC
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G2
Fri, 18 Jun,
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V Knock 20:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: TBC
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, Toomevara V Arravale Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Dooley
West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Golden, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: John O Grady
West Tipperary Junior 'B' Football
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Rosegreen 17:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Tue, 15 Jun,
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Toomevara, Loughmore-Castleiney V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: John Mc Cormack
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick Swan V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 12:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V Mullinahone 12:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Tue, 15 Jun,
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, Silvermines V Clonakenny 19:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Tue, 15 Jun,
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballingarry 12:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Monroe, Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, Ballyporeen V Cahir 12:00, Ref: David Grogan
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Lisvernane, Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers 12:00, Ref: Michael Duffy
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Golden, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel g 12:00, Ref: Seanie Peters
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 20 Jun,
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale 12:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 21 Jun,
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, Killenaule V Knockmealdown Gaels 19:45, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels 19:45, Ref: David Grogan
South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 21 Jun,
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Kilsheelan, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel g 19:45, Ref: Philip Keane
South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 21 Jun,
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Fethard V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:45, Ref: Sean Lonergan
South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 21 Jun,
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Ardfinnan, Ardfinnan V Ballingarry 19:45, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Golden, Golden-Kilfeacle V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 20:00, Ref: Tom Dawson
North Tipp Junior A Football 2020
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
North Tipp Junior C Hurling 2020
Sat, 19 Jun,
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, Nenagh ire g V Roscrea 19:00, Ref: Padhraic Greene
