History made as Rosegreen claim a first ever Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B football title

Rosegreen 2-11

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 0-12

AET

By: Francis Coughlan at Dundrum

Rosegreen captured a first ever Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship title when eventually seeing off defending champions Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in the delayed 2020 final in Dundrum on Saturday evening. Brian Og O’Dwyer’s goal two minutes into added time of extra-time eventually sealed the outcome in a game that had always remained in the balance.

Despite Philip McGrath getting Eire Og off the board from a place ball it was Rosegreen who opened the early advantage when Tom Murphy found his way through to beat Alan Shanahan for the games opening goal in the third minute. In the context of the game overall it was a huge score. Rosegreen would score just three more points in the half, and it was Murphy’s goal that always kept them in touch throughout the sixty minutes and extra-time. Scores were hard to come by and it wasn’t until the fourteenth minute that Paudie Bradshaw got Eire Og’s first score from play. Willie O’Neill levelled the game just before the water break. Colin Hayde edged Rosegreen ahead on the resumption from a pointed place ball and this was followed three minutes later by their first from play courtesy of Keith Bergin. Philip McGrath was the danger man in the Eire Og attack, and he had the sides level with a double in the space of a minute. The sides swapped a further point each but Richard O’Doherty had the last say of the half when he fisted over the bar. Eire Og leading 0-7 to 1-3 at half time.

Scores were again slow to come by on the resumption but by the eight minute Eire Og had opened a three point advantage and looked the team most likely to push on and win. Three Colin Hayde points (two from placed balls) suddenly put a different complexion on the game. The first of these was Rosegreen’s first score in roughly twelve minutes. Eire Og though held sway at the water break when Philp McGrath added to his tally. Eire Og ahead 0-10 to 1-6. It was nine minutes before the game saw another score when Paudie Bradshaw again popped up to give Eire Og a two point advantage. Again, Eire Og looked to be in pole position, but they couldn’t add to it and Rosegreen refused to give in. Both sides tried to create goal chances as the half wound down, but neither could manage to find the net. Colin Hayde pointed two frees in a row in the final two minutes to tie the game. With that went Richard O’Connor’s final whistle and extra-time was now on the cards.

Rosegreen started in determined fashion, but their radar was a bit off. A Philip McGrath point was quickly cancelled out by substitute Mark Harnett in the only scores of the first half of extra-time. 0-12 to 1-9 at the break. McGrath’s score after six minutes would be Eire Og’s last of the game.

Eire Og struggled to find scores as Rosegreen now grew more in confidence as they worked the ball through the channels. Two more Colin Hayde frees saw them edge into a two point lead. They continued to attack, and a good team move saw Brian Og O’Dwyer find his way through on goal, making no mistake as he sealed an historic win for the Rosegreen men. Full Time: Rosegreen 2-11 0-12 Eire Og.

Five points of a difference at the end was probably not a true reflection of the game that was always close throughout. Eire Og will be bitterly disappointed not to retain their title, but Rosegreen just manged to find that bit more especially in extra-time.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full report.