Tipperary player chosen on Irish senior basketball squad for Europe Cup qualifier

Thurles woman Grainne Dwyer is preparing to represent the Irish senior basketball team in Romania this weekend
Tipperary player Grainne Dwyer has been named in the Irish senior women’s squad for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifiers in Constanta, Romania.
The Irish senior men's squad will also play in this weekend's tournament, with places at the 3x3 Europe Cup finals in Paris from September 10-12 at stake.
It is the first time since 2019 that an Irish senior team has competed, following the Covid-19 enforced absence of international fixtures.
Ireland women’s head coach Matt Hall has chosen Claire Rockall, Fiona O’Dwyer, Sorcha Tiernan and Gráinne Dwyer, who is from Thurles.
Claire, Fiona and Gráinne all represented Ireland at 3x3 in 2019 and 2017, with Gráinne Dwyer also playing a part in the Irish 3x3 team that performed impressively at the Baku 2015 European Games, when they finished eighth overall.
Ireland’s women are the eighth ranked team in the 12-team FIBA Europe Cup and play their matches on Saturday.
They are in Pool A with tournament hosts and number one ranked side Romania, who they start their campaign against.
Next up will be ninth ranked Sweden, with knockout games following on the same day.
For more sport see Aidan O'Brien wins his third French Classic of the season
More News
Adrian O’Dwyer of Cashel King Cormacs receives the Jamesie O’Donoghue Cup from West Board Chairman Michael Ryan C, in the presence of Jamesie’s mother Una O’Donoghue
Thurles woman Grainne Dwyer is preparing to represent the Irish senior basketball team in Romania this weekend
The resurrected Open Week tees off at Clonmel in 2021 on Thursday, July 1. There are some great sponsors on board this year.
A knee injury has deprived Sam Bennett of the opportunity to defend his green jersey in this year's Tour de France
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.