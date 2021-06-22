Tipperary hurling and football championship draws made

There are some mouth watering clashes in prospect later in the summer

The draws for a number of the FBD Insurance county hurling and football championships took place this week and have produced many exciting parings.



These eagerly awaited draws have finally given the clubs of the county the information they require ac they continue to prepare for the August championships, while engaging in league competitions at the present time.



And, there are some intriguing games in the offing with county senior hurling champions Kiladagan drawn in the same group as the beaten finalists Loughmore Castleiney.



Group four is an all-north group with BorrisIleigh, nenagh Eire Og, Kilruane MacDonagh and Roscrea set to produce some really exciting clashes when the action gets underway.



In the senior football championship, holders Clonmel Commercials have been drawn in a group with Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers and Moycarkey Borris while finalists Loughmore Castleiney have neighbours JK Brackens, Killenaule and Rockwell Rovers to contend with.



In the Dan Breen Cup Senior Hurling Championship the following are the groups:

Dan Breen Cup Gr 1

Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch Drombane, Eire Óg Annacarthy

Group 2

Clonoulty Rossmore, Toomevara, Holycross Ballycahill, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

Group 3

Kiladangan, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens, Moycarkey Borris

Group 4

BorrisIleigh, Nenagh Eire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Roscrea.



Seamus Ó Riain Cup Group 1

Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields, Carrick Swans, Kiladangan

Group 2

Newport, Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Clonakenny

Group 3

Killenaule, Gortnahoe Glengoole, Sean Treacys, Ballina

Group 4

Lorrha Dorrha, Portroe, St Marys, Cashel King Cormacs

Intermediate Hurling Group 1

Moyne Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Drom & Inch, Cappawhite

Group 2

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Carrick Davins, Ballybacon Grange, Moneygall

Group 3

Boherlahan Dualla, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash

Group 4

Ballingarry, Junior (A) Champions, Ballinahinch, Shannon Rovers

Senior Football Championship

The draws for the county senior football championship are as follows:

Group 1

Moyle Rovers, Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch Drombane

Group 2

Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ballyporeen, Eire Óg Annacarthy, Moyne Templetuohy

Group 3

Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris

Group 4

LoughmoreCastleiney, JK Brackens, Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers

Intermediate Football Gr 1

Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonmel Óg, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Bye

Group 2

Fethard, Golden Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore Castleiney

Group 3

Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Fr Sheehys, Cashel King Cormacs

Group 4

Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Borrisokane, Clonoulty Rossmore

Fixtures for the Rd 1 games will be made by the County CCC in the coming weeks.