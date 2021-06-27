Tipp camogie ladies fall to Cork in Munster semi-final

Karen Kennedy

Tipperary defender Karen Kennedy had a fine game at centre back this evening

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game was played this evening in Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork

Cork 4-13

Tipperary 0-16

Tipperary's ladies fell to Cork in the Munster senior camogie semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn this evening, but don't be fooled by the scoreline - this game was far closer than it suggests.

In fact, the Tipperary ladies had worked themselves into a very favourable position in the second half as they reduced what had been a sizeable Cork lead, to just one point. And, a chance to level went abegging, only for Cork to go upfield and grab a thrid goal from Hanna Looney to break the Premier sequence of scores.

Tipp had started very poorly and two early goals for the hosts left Bill Mullaney's girls reeling. But, they recovered slowly and by the half way mark the deficit stood at 2-6 to 0-9. 

Tipp continued their fine play in the second half and points from Karen Kennedy, Cait Devane and Miriam Campion left just the bare miniumum in it - just before that breakaway Cork goal from Looney.

And, it was the score which broke the Tipperary resilience with Cork powering their way to victory thereafter - a Katriona Mackey goal at the very end only rubbing salt into the Tipp wounds.

It was a decent showing from the Tipp girls but they perhaps left themselves with too much to do having had such a slow start.

