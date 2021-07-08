Carrick Davins club now the sole owner of historic Tipperary GAA ground

Club shared ownership of ground with Carrick Swans for many years

Maurice Davin

The statue of GAA co-founder Maurice Davin outside of Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick Davins GAA club are now sole owners of Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir after sharing the ownership with Carrick Swan Club for many years.
The club is delighted to own the playing grounds and looks forward to making many more memories and playing great matches there in the years to come.

The ground is named after Carrick-on-Suir man Maurice Davin, one of the founders of the GAA. 
The club’s intermediate team defeated Cappawhite in Cappawhite last Sunday. The game was played in very bad weather conditions. The full-time score was 2-12 to 1-12.
The U9s played in a three-match hurling blitz in Killenaule last weekend. It was a great morning by all accounts.
Well done to Conor Whelan who has been selected on the Tipperary U20 hurling panel. The club wishes him the best of luck for the season ahead.
The club’s lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. The numbers drawn were 1,9,11,22.

Two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. They were Martin Allen and Sean White.

